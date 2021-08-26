Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / UK politics

More than third of UK citizenship applications now from EU nationals

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 1.00pm
Some 37% of all British citizenship applications submitted in the year ending June 2021 were from EU nationals, compared with 12% in 2016, according to Home Office figures (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
EU nationals now account for more than a third of all applications for British citizenship, statistics show.

Some 37% of all applications submitted in the year ending June 2021 were from EU nationals, compared with 12% in 2016, according to data published by the Home Office on Thursday.

Applications for British citizenship by EU nationals rose by 83% in comparison with the previous year, to 74,384 – the highest number in a 12-month period since comparable records began in 2004.

Appications for British Citizenship by EU nationals
The Home Office said this increase is likely to reflect more people seeking to confirm their status in the UK following the EU referendum and the UK’s exit from the EU.

Since March 2019, EU nationals resident in the UK, and their family members, have been able to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK.

The latest data from the scheme show that 6.09 million applications had been received up to July 31 2021, according to the Home Office.

Overall, statistics show there were 200,177 applications for British citizenship in the year ending June this year, 35% more than in the year ending June 2020.

There were 147,369 grants of British citizenship in the year, 4% more than the previous year, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic response, the Home Office said.

It estimates that there were an estimated 19.6 million passenger arrivals in the year ending June, including returning UK residents, an 81% drop compared with the previous year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

There were 830,969 visas granted in the year ending June 2021, of which 35% were for study, 26% were to visit, 21% were to work, 6% were for family, and 13% for other reasons.

Elsewhere, the figures show that 511 Afghan nationals were offered protection in the UK in the 12 months to June 2021, in the form of asylum, resettlement and other types of leave.

This is down from 942 in the 12 months to June 2020.

All resettlement activity in the UK was paused between March and November 2020, leading to a drop of 81% in the overall number of resettlement grants from 3,560 in the year to June 2020 to just 661 in the year to June 2021.

This total includes nine Afghan nationals, compared with 89 in the previous 12 months.

However, these figures do not include the resettlement of Afghan staff who supported British efforts in the country.

Separate figures show that, since 2013, the Home Office has resettled more than 3,300 Afghan staff and their families in the UK.

