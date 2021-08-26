Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Politics / UK politics

Tory donor provided £52,000 to cover PM’s flat refurbishments

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 2.42pm Updated: August 26 2021, 5.56pm
Conservative Party accounts show its central office provided a ‘bridging loan’ of £52,802 towards the costs of the lavish refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat (Yui Mok/PA)
A Tory donor provided more than £52,000 to cover some of the costs of Boris Johnson’s lavish renovations to his Downing Street residence, according to party accounts.

The refurbishments to the flat in No 11 sparked sustained scrutiny of Mr Johnson’s finances, with the works vastly exceeding the £30,000 annual limit afforded to the Prime Minister.

Conservative Party accounts published on Thursday said its central office provided a “bridging loan” of £52,802 to cover the works after being invoiced by the Cabinet Office in June last year.

The party was “reimbursed in full” by Lord Brownlow in October, before Mr Johnson “settled the costs” incurred by the Conservative peer in March.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “These latest revelations prove that the Prime Minister appears to be allergic to telling the truth about the dodgy dealings and the web of conflicts of interests, secret loans and cover-ups that hang over him like a bad smell.”

Revealing the details on page 25 of the 26-page accounts, the Conservatives pointed to a review by the Prime Minister’s own ministerial standards adviser, Lord Geidt.

He found Mr Johnson acted “unwisely” in allowing the refurbishment to go ahead without “more rigorous regard for how this would be funded”, but did not breach the ministerial code.

The standards adviser said Mr Johnson had not been aware that Lord Brownlow had initially settled an invoice for the works.

A Cabinet Office report in July said more than £28,000 was spent on painting and sanding floorboards, coming close to the limit of public funding.

But additional invoices came in and in March the supplier – Soane Britain, which is owned by interior designer Lulu Lytle – refunded the Government, which then refunded the Tories, before Mr Johnson met “all final costs”, the annual report detailed.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, had alleged that Mr Johnson planned to have donors “secretly pay” for the revamp in an “unethical, foolish” and “possibly illegal” plan, which No 10 denies.

A Tory spokesman said: “As stated, the party provided a short-term bridging loan that was reimbursed to the party in full.”

