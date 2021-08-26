Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vehicle of former marine ‘targeted’ by gunman after explosion near Kabul airport

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 5.41pm Updated: August 26 2021, 10.15pm
Pen Farthing says his vehicle was targeted amid the chaos (Nowzad/PA)
A former Royal Marine who was near to the explosion close to Kabul airport has said his vehicle was targeted by a gunman amid the chaos.

A number of people are feared to have been killed in at least two explosions outside the airport following warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.

Paul Farthing, known as Pen – who founded the Nowzad shelter in Kabul – is aiming to get 200 dogs and cats out of the country alongside his animal shelter staff and a number of children.

Afghanistan
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

Mr Farthing, who was outside the airport in a car when the incident occurred, told the PA news agency: “We’re fine but everything is chaos here at the moment.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted, had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.

“We’ve been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing’s a mess.

“There’s not much more I can say at the moment, I need to make sure the animals and everyone is safe.”

Since the collapse of the Afghan government, Mr Farthing and his supporters have campaigned to have his staff and their families, around 68 people, as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats evacuated from the country in a plan he has dubbed Operation Ark.

Mr Farthing said he was told by the UK Government that if he could get into Kabul airport he and his team would be guaranteed passage out of Afghanistan.

However, after arriving they were denied access and were forced to turn back after the attacks took place.

Dr Iain McGill, a veterinary surgeon who is part of a team in the UK supporting Mr Farthing’s efforts to rescue animals and families, told PA: “Pen managed to get himself and everyone else, including the animals to a safe place but it’s gut-wrenching after all they went through to get to the airport then just to be turned away.

“The gate is controlled by the Taliban and the Americans and both were willing to let Pen and the dogs go, but not his staff who are mainly women he trained up to be vets and veterinary nurses and their children.

“Even though he’s going through hell right now he’s not going to leave without them though. They come as a package. This a humanitarian mission about saving people and animals.

“What we need now is approval from someone senior in the US Government. We’re hoping Dominic Raab or Boris Johnson can reach out to the defence secretary there and explain the situation. Because the way things are going, this might be the only good news story to come out of this whole crisis if they’re allowed to leave.”

A team of vets is on stand-by to meet Mr Farthing and the animals if they ever land at Heathrow Airports.

