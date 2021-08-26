Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kabul locals ‘broken’ after hearing explosions kill their fellow Afghans

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.06am
Explosions have left the people of Kabul feeling ‘panicked’ and ‘broken’ (Wali Sabawoon/AP)
Locals in Kabul have said they feel “completely broken” after hearing explosions kill their fellow Afghans in the capital on Thursday.

According to local officials, at least 60 Afghans and 143 others wounded in the two blasts near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport – where people have been gathering in their thousands in recent days in efforts to board flights away from the Taliban takeover.

Fatima, a student from Kabul University, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, said she is “99%” sure her friend who was at the airport died in the blast.

The 22-year-old had tried to convince her friend to leave the area, after US authorities issued a warning on Wednesday that there was a high risk of a terror attack there.

She shared a voice note with the PA news agency in which the friend said she would not leave.

“She said I suffered a lot… I will not leave even if I die,” Fatima said.

“The explosion was exactly at her location… (I) couldn’t reach her.”

Fatima said locals in Kabul are “panicked”, adding: “There is two (groups) of people… those near and around the airport and those sitting in their home and (accepting) everything.”

Medical workers have been attempting to help well over a hundred injured in the blast (AP)

Sayed, whose name has also been changed, said he could hear the explosions from his home, which is not far from the airport.

“I don’t want to go out (of my home) anymore,” the 29-year-old student told the PA news agency.

“I just (wanted) to bring something for dinner after the first two blasts.

“I’m completely broken. Bored of life. Not just today but since Taliban take over.”

Sayed said after days spent outside the airport seeking evacuation “so many families” have now left the area.

“They planned to stay there for night but most of them left the area after the blasts,” he added.

“My friend tried to go to the airport but I didn’t let him go… as I have seen the situation… the Taliban (have been) beating people.

“The barber (on this street) has been beaten by the Taliban when he was coming to his shop from his home – Taliban thought he’s going to the airport.”

