Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Leaving papers identifying British embassy workers in Kabul ‘not good enough’

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 10.50am Updated: August 27 2021, 12.08pm
Documents identifying Afghan workers have been found abandoned at the British embassy in Kabul, sparking criticism from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Danny Lawson/PA)
Documents identifying Afghan workers have been found abandoned at the British embassy in Kabul, sparking criticism from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Danny Lawson/PA)

Documents identifying Afghan workers and job applicants have been found on the ground at the British diplomatic mission in Kabul, sparking criticism from the Defence Secretary.

Ben Wallace said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will be asking some questions” about how the papers were left unsecure, adding: “Clearly it’s not good enough.”

Labour said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has “serious questions to answer” and that the destruction of sensitive materials should have been a “top priority”.

The Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee is set to launch an inquiry after a journalist from the Times found the documents containing contact details of seven Afghans while on a tour through the city’s abandoned diplomatic quarter accompanied by a Taliban patrol on Tuesday.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected a request to speak with his Afghan counterpart about the evacuation of interpreters two days before the fall of Kabul (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Amid fears of Taliban reprisals for any locals who helped Western interests in the country, the documents included the name and address of a senior embassy staff member, other employees and their contact details, and the CVs and addresses of applicants for jobs as interpreters. Some applicants listed previous work for Western countries.

The Times said it called the numbers listed and found that some of the staff members had already been evacuated to the UK, but that others had been left behind.

Among them were three Afghan employees and eight family members, including five children, who were caught in the crowds at Kabul airport unable to access the British-controlled section of the facility. They were, however, eventually found and rescued.

The fate of at least two job applicants whose details were abandoned at the embassy remains unknown.

Mr Wallace told LBC radio: “We’ll find out and get to the bottom of it. The evidence looks pretty clear.

“Clearly it’s not good enough, simple as that.

“I think the Prime Minister will be asking some questions, I think we need to understand, quite rightly, how that happened.”

Former foreign and defence secretary Lord Hammond said there would have been a “big exercise in destroying documents” but any failures would be serious.

The Tory peer told Times Radio: “If some documents slipped through that net it’s extremely serious, a very serious lapse of security.”

The blunder was apparently made as staff hastily left the embassy when the Taliban reclaimed Kabul and ignored evacuation protocols of shredding and destroying all data that could compromise local workers.

It also came after Mr Raab rejected a request to speak with his Afghan counterpart about the evacuation of interpreters who worked for Britain two days before the fall of Kabul, while he was on holiday on Crete.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy urged the Government to “urgently assess” the individuals who have been exposed by the breach and whether operations may have been “compromised”.

“The Foreign Secretary has claimed he was too busy overseeing operational decisions to call the Afghan foreign minister. This incident raises questions about what precisely he was doing in the hours before Kabul fell to the Taliban,” the Labour MP said.

“The destruction of sensitive materials and the safe evacuation of the embassy should have been a top priority.”

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has acknowledged the apparent error, but said staff had tried to destroy sensitive material before leaving the embassy.

“We have worked tirelessly to secure the safety of those who worked for us, including getting three families to safety,” an FCDO spokesman said.

“During the drawdown of our embassy every effort was made to destroy sensitive material.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Select Committee will carry out an inquiry into the incident, according to its chairman, Tom Tugendhat.

The Conservative MP said: “The evidence is already coming in.”

An FCDO source added that the Foreign Office is grateful to the Times for “sharing the information retrieved with us and working with us to enable us to get these three families to safety”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier