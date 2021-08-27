Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Lib Dem leader calls for immediate inquiry into Afghanistan withdrawal

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.30pm
A member of the UK Armed Forces, who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel, taking a rest at Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)
A member of the UK Armed Forces, who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel, taking a rest at Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)

The Liberal Democrats are calling for an immediate inquiry into the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan.

The party’s leader, Sir Ed Davey MP, said that “serious questions” need to be asked to determine who in Government “is to blame for what has turned into an unmitigated disaster”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday morning that the evacuation has entered its final hours, as the August 31 deadline set by the US approaches.

Western forces and Afghans were attacked by terrorists at the airport on Thursday.

Officials said at least 13 US troops and 60 Afghan nationals were killed and more than 150 people were injured in a “complex attack”.

Both the US and UK have pledged to finish the evacuation mission.

Sir Ed said: “As the last UK flight leaves Kabul, it’s alarmingly clear that our withdrawal from Afghanistan will go down in history as one of the worst UK foreign policy disasters.

“With thousands of Afghans who supported us now trapped under the brutal Taliban regime, serious questions need to be answered about why things turned out the way they did and what could’ve been done differently.

“Why did we wait so long to start evacuating interpreters?

“Why did the Foreign Secretary go on holiday as the Taliban advance began?

“And how did UK intelligence get the situation so badly wrong?

“We need a short inquiry now to answer these questions and determine the facts.

“Only then can ministers be held accountable for their fateful decisions which have resulted in thousands being left fearing for their lives.

“We also must hear from the Prime Minister about how the UK Government plans to assist those stranded in Afghanistan going forward.”

Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Ed Davey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Lib Dem leader called on the Prime Minister “immediately to initiate a short inquiry into our withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which he said should cover the time from the US president announcing the withdrawal timetable in April to the evacuation effort in Kabul.

“It is absolutely right that ministers, including yourself, should give written and oral evidence to such an inquiry.

“We must establish the facts and determine who in Government is to blame for what has turned into an unmitigated disaster,” Sir Ed said.

He also called for greater clarity on how many people have been left behind in Afghanistan, and urged the Prime Minister to “initiate a judge-led public inquiry into our involvement in Afghanistan, on a longer basis”.

The PA news agency has approached the Government for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier