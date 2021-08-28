Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Rise of populism testimony to failure of mainstream politics, says Ed Miliband

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.29pm
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband (PA/Nick Ansell)
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband (PA/Nick Ansell)

The rise of populism is “testimony to the failure of mainstream politics” and politicians need to understand the “pain” of voters, Ed Miliband has said.

The shadow business secretary said it was important to give answers to the “grievances” in people’s lives, while also challenging populism when it is “wrong”.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, the former Labour leader said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to a have a “political culture war” saw him end up on the “wrong side of the argument” over England football players taking the knee.

Mr Miliband told a remotely held event on Saturday that “the rise of populism is also testimony to the failure of mainstream politics”, adding that it needed to address the “deep discontent” that some people feel.

“I always think about this advert (former US president Donald) Trump did two days before the 2016 election, which was all about ‘you’ve lost your jobs, the global elite have failed you’ and so on,” he said.

“Some part of what he was saying was right and unless you answer that deep discontent, I think explaining better why mainstream politics is really quite good is never going to get you anywhere.”

Mr Miliband added: “Somebody once said I think ‘don’t love Trump, but love Trump voters’… I think understanding people’s pain is really important in this.

“The soil in which populism grows, this nasty populism grows, is discontent and therefore you’ve got to understand people’s pain. I think you do also have to sort of call them out.”

He said he was “struck” by what happened earlier this year over Mr Johnson “refusing to condemn” those who booed England players taking the knee.

Mr Miliband claimed England manager Gareth Southgate had indirectly “shamed” the Prime Minister with his comments explaining what the players were protesting about and why it was a “patriotic thing to do”.

He added: “I think that episode is really interesting for the way in which Johnson, and the kind of attempt to have a political cultural war by him, really ended up on the wrong side of the argument.”

Summarising his own argument, Mr Miliband said: “One, understand the pain that gives populism the ability to grow and succeed.

“And secondly, you’ve got to call it out and you’ve got to be strong.”

He added: “When it’s wrong you’ve got to call it out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier