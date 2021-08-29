Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Proposal to create new British Army regiment for Afghan special forces

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 11.30pm Updated: August 30 2021, 8.08am
Undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of members of the Afghan National Army on patrol with soldiers from 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment. (Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MOD Crown C)
Proposals to create a new regiment in the British Army for Afghan special forces, which UK troops helped train, have been backed by MPs who served in Afghanistan.

The Daily Telegraph reported that ministers were set to consider suggestions that hundreds of Afghan commandos who have arrived in the UK could form a new regiment, similar to the Gurkhas.

And the newspaper said that Afghans already enrolled at Sandhurst, who were due to join the Afghan National Army, could now join the British Army instead.

It reported that the special forces had played a key role in the evacuation effort from Kabul by heading into crowds to find those eligible for evacuation and handing them over to British forces.

Chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat said the personnel should be welcomed into the Army.

The Tory MP, who served in Afghanistan, told The Telegraph: “We trained and fought alongside many Afghans who are now in the UK.

“They’ve proved their loyalty a thousand times.

“If they want to serve, we should welcome them, I would love to see a regiment of Afghan scouts.”

Foreign Affairs Committee in NI
Tom Tugendhat (Niall Carson/PA)

Fellow Conservative Tobias Ellwood, who is chairman of the Defence Select Committee and also a veteran, added: “Given that we’ve helped train these forces, it’s certainly something that needs to be a consideration.

“One avenue is they are kept as a unit, as the Gurkhas have operated.

“The other avenue is they are blended into our own system.”

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer told the newspaper it would be an “absolute waste not to make use of them”.

The Ministry of Defence told the Telegraph it was “assessing how to best support them and utilise their skills and expertise going forward”.

