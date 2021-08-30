Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

MP steps back from shadow cabinet to focus on constituents after mass shooting

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 3.40pm Updated: August 30 2021, 4.01pm
Shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard speaking as members of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO) and the Scottish Fishermen�s Federation (SFF), lobby Parliament as the Government announce new legislation on fisheries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Senior Labour MP Luke Pollard is temporarily stepping back from his role as shadow environment secretary following the shootings in his Plymouth constituency earlier in August.

Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, at her home in Plymouth before going outside and shooting dead four others in a 12-minute attack on the evening of August 12.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Mr Pollard was stepping back from his shadow cabinet role “so he can support his community after the shootings” in the Keyham area.

He will return for the party’s autumn conference in late September and, in the interim period, shadow farming minister Daniel Zeichner will lead Labour’s environment team.

Mr Pollard said the events in the Keyham area of the city had “shaken our community and have hit us all hard”.

He said: “Over the past fortnight our community, local councillors, the city council, the police and many more have stepped up to help.

“It’s my job as Keyham’s MP to be focused on the community at this difficult time. We will get through this and will get through it together.”

A Labour spokesman said: “Following the shootings in his Plymouth Sutton and Devonport constituency, Keir Starmer has agreed to a request by Luke Pollard MP to temporarily step back from his role as shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs for the next month to focus on supporting the victims, their families and the wider Plymouth community.”

After killing his mother, Davison’s victims included three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee, 43, who were shot dead in an attack witnessed by horrified onlookers as they walked their pet dog in Biddick Drive.

Davison then shot Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place.

He then turned the gun on himself before armed officers reached him.

