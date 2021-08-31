Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Afghan former English teacher ‘regrets’ working with the UK

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 9.59am
A US military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Wali Sabawoon/AP)
A US military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

A former English language teacher stranded in Afghanistan said he “regrets” working with the UK mission in the country because of the grave danger he now faces.

The unnamed teacher said he has been targeted by the Taliban because his face is on billboards in Afghanistan advertising English classes.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “I regret working with the English. I regret helping people learn English. Why did I work for people who left me and fled and left me alone here? My background is hurting me nowadays.

“They are looking for me because I’ve got pictures in billboards advertised for classes. Also, I worked for the British Council. I worked for the UK for the past eight or nine years.”

US forces finally withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday, a day ahead of the deadline set by Joe Biden, bringing to an end a deployment that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks two decades ago.

UK troops arriving at RAP Brize Norton
UK military personnel arriving at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire from Kabul, Afghanistan (Ministry of Defence/PA)

The end of the Western military presence – the UK had already pulled out its remaining troops – also concluded the airborne evacuation effort from Kabul, leaving Afghans who cooperated with the UK and Nato facing an uncertain future.

Meanwhile danger is also posed by the so-called Islamic State’s Afghan offshoot, Isis-K, which claimed responsibility for the bloody attack on Kabul airport in the final days of the evacuation effort.

The blast killed two Britons and the child of a British national, along with 13 US service personnel and scores of Afghans.

The teacher said he tried to flee Afghanistan shortly after the Taliban took over, but found there was no way to escape.

He said he applied for the evacuation scheme but had “no reply”. He said he was able to obtain a Pakistan visa but has been unable to leave safely.

“Last night was the worst,” he said. “It was, the whole night, guns while you’re sleeping. It damages your mind. My fate will be the same, like others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier