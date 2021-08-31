Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson backs beleaguered Foreign Secretary Raab over handling of Afghanistan

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 2.14pm
Boris Johnson has full confidence in Dominic Raab (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Boris Johnson has “full confidence” in Dominic Raab, despite bitter Whitehall infighting about the performance of the Foreign Secretary as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Downing Street said there were no plans for a reshuffle following widespread reports claiming that Mr Raab’s position is under threat.

Hostile briefings from Government insiders have seen the Foreign Secretary labelled a “control freak” who would be “toast” when the Prime Minister carries out a shake-up of his Cabinet.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters there were “no plans for any reshuffle”.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in his Foreign Secretary,” the spokesman added.

The Foreign Secretary, who was on holiday in Crete as the Taliban swept away opposition, has denied claims that he did not speak to ministers in Afghanistan and Pakistan for months ahead of the evacuation crisis.

A C-17 at Brize Norton
British military personnel prepare to remove cargo from a C-17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton (Peter Nicholls/PA)

He dismissed the allegations as “not credible and deeply irresponsible”.

The Sunday Times reported that the Foreign Secretary had “shown no interest” in taking calls from either country’s government in the six months before the evacuation.

The newspaper cited an unnamed Pakistani official, who said Mr Raab had thought of Afghanistan as “yesterday’s war”.

On Tuesday, Mr Raab hit back at the claims, and said there had been a “team effort” across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to communicate with the two countries.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “Anyone that is toddling off to the Sunday Times or any other newspaper at a time of crisis, including the evacuation which has been two weeks running, giving buck-passing briefings either at me or the FCDO is, frankly, not credible and it is deeply irresponsible.”

The Cabinet minister added that he had spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “more intensively given the evacuation” and defended the Foreign Office’s record in Afghanistan, because it has supported the evacuation of 17,000 people since April.

However, he was unable to name any time before the last few weeks in which he had spoken to ministers from either Pakistan or Afghanistan.

He told LBC: “I can’t tell you my precise call sheet for the last six months.”

But he said he was part of a “team of ministers” and delegated phone calls to colleagues, including Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, who had led the UK’s relationship with the Afghan government.

Mr Raab added: “It is right that you have delegation, a division of labour, if you are going to operate effectively as a team. Anyone who tells you otherwise has not done a job like this.”

The Foreign Office told the Sunday Times that Mr Raab had spoken to Pakistani minister Mr Qureshi on August 22 and 27, but could not cite any earlier conversations between the two men in the last six months.

It instead said that Lord Ahmad was responsible for communicating with Pakistan and Afghanistan as the minister for South Asia.

Mr Raab faced criticism for not returning early from his holiday in Crete earlier this month, as Kabul was seized by the Taliban.

The Foreign Secretary has said that “with hindsight” he would have abandoned his holiday sooner.

