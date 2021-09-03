Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

William helps Afghan officer’s family flee Kabul airport

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 12.52pm
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has helped an Afghan officer he knew at military college get his family out of Afghanistan and onto a UK-bound plane, it has emerged.

William intervened following the chaotic scenes outside Kabul airport last month as people tried to get through the gates and onto flights.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported the Afghan, who was a fellow Sandhurst officer cadet with the duke, is believed to have served with his country’s national army and been integral to the British military operation in Afghanistan.

Prince William passing out at Sandhurst
Sandhurst graduates, including William, march in the Sovereign’s parade (Tim Clarke/PA)

His role meant his family – more than 10 people who were reportedly eligible to leave – were in potential danger, but could not get past the airport crowds to board a plane to the UK.

But the duke tasked his equerry, Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon, to make some calls on his behalf to help the Afghan officer and his family access the airport after he heard about his plight, the newspaper reported.

More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their family members eligible under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy were among the 15,000-plus people evacuated by the UK since August 13.

But thousands of Afghans who helped British efforts in the nation and their relatives, as well as other vulnerable civilians, are feared to have been left behind.

After graduating from St Andrews University, William joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer cadet and was commissioned as an Army Officer in December 2006.

He later served with the RAF as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

