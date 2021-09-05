Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘unnecessarily messy’ – former MI6 chief

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 12.44pm
Sir Alex Younger (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A former MI6 chief has described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “unnecessarily messy” and “unnecessarily self-harming”.

Sir Alex Younger, who left the UK’s foreign intelligence service last year, said he did not question the broader strategy of withdrawal, which he described as “inevitable”, but was critical of how it was done.

He also said having no physical presence in Afghanistan is a “blow” to intelligence networks.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
UK military personnel on board a A400M aircraft departing Kabul (MoD/PA)

Speaking on Times Radio, Sir Alex said: “The execution was unnecessarily self-harming.”

He added: “I would just say a couple of things.

“One, the idea that an abrupt departure is the same thing as a clean break seems to me at best naive and at worst wildly reckless, and I frankly can’t get my head around it.

“And I think (former US president Donald) Trump’s administration also does have a degree of responsibility, where unaccountably they began their negotiations with the Taliban two years ago with the relinquishment of our most important bargaining chip, which was our presence in Afghanistan, by setting a time for our departure.”

Sir Alex told the programme: “So I think that this has been unnecessarily messy and I hesitate to say that because as a practitioner I used to get really quite exasperated by people, armchair commentators, employing hindsight, but it is difficult to account for some of the decisions that have been taken.”

Asked about future ability to control terror from Afghanistan and the wider region without a physical presence, Sir Alex said: “It’s a blow, absolutely, and there is really no substitute for being on the ground and being able to generate the intelligence upstream, which we need to protect ourselves back here in the UK downstream.”

He went on to point out that al Qaida and Daesh, or so-called Islamic State, are “significantly degraded” organisations.

Sir Alex said disengagement and “turning our back” on a place like Afghanistan “leads inexorably to an increase in the threat to our country”.

He said that is what the West did in 1989, adding: “After the geopolitical struggle against the Soviet Union, which was essentially won, we turned our backs on Afghanistan, and the results are there for everybody to see.

“However hard it is, however humiliated we might feel, we mustn’t make that mistake again.”

