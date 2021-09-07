Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Labour ‘will not support rise in national insurance to pay for social care’

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 6.03am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. (Jacob King/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told the Prime Minister his party will oppose plans to increase national insurance to fund social care.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, who is set to reveal his plans to fix the crumbling social care system in the Commons on Tuesday, Sir Keir said Labour supported tax increases to overhaul the system.

But he said that a national insurance rise would “hit working people hard, including low earners and young people” and disproportionately impact businesses that had been damaged by the pandemic.

Sir Keir said: “The taxes that pay for social care should be fair across the generations and all forms of income. Those with the broadest shoulders should pay more – not the working families now set for an unfair tax rise.”

And he added: “We’ve said that this additional investment will need to be funded through tax rises – but increasing national insurance contributions isn’t the right way to do it.

“It would hit working people hard, including low earners and young people, and would place a huge burden on businesses just as they’re trying to get back on their feet.”

Reports have suggested that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at about £80,000 and national insurance will be increased by 1.25% to raise between £10 billion and £11 billion per year.

But the reported proposals have faced backlash from Tory backbenchers among others.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Telegraph the plans were a “sham” because they did not reform the social care system, while the newspaper also reported the Government was considering holding a snap vote in the Commons this week on the proposals.

Brexit
Sir Iain Duncan Smith in Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While Rachel Harrison, GMB union national officer, said: “We all know our crumbling social care system desperately needs more cash.

“But raising regressive national insurance – which takes money from the pockets of the lowest-paid workers, is not the way to do it.”

Sir Keir added that Labour would work with the Government on a long-term plan if it would “genuinely fixes the crisis in social care and has a fair funding model”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier