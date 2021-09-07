Migrant crossings continue as hundreds reach UK shores

Migrants have continued to cross the English Channel, the day after hundreds were brought ashore in Kent.

Between 740 and 750 migrants are believed to have arrived in the UK on Monday after making the journey from France in small boats, the PA news agency understands.

Among them were several young children and a baby.

If confirmed, this could account for the second highest daily total of the year, following the single-day record of 828 people set last month.

Several children were among the hundreds brought ashore on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crossings continued on Tuesday, with eye witnesses reporting boats arriving in Dover while the RNLI was seen towing another ashore further east in Kingsdown.

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to discuss the matter with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin, at the three-day G7 interior ministers’ meeting in London.

Earlier this year they announced an agreement to more than double the number of police patrolling French beaches.

It was the second pledge of its kind in a year, in a bid to prevent illegal migration and stop small boats from leaving France.

As part of the deal, the Government pledged to give France £54 million to support its efforts to stop small boat crossings.

Ms Patel has since told MPs she is prepared to withhold the promised funds unless there is an improvement in the number of migrants intercepted by French authorities, Government sources confirmed to PA.

It is understood that none of the money has been paid so far.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said UK and French officials were “working on the implementation” of the deal and that “significant” funding provided in November had already led to increased patrols and “enhanced” intelligence”.

Labour has called on the Government to find a ‘workable solution’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He added: “Following a long period of poor weather, we have seen an increase in crossings as criminal gangs seek to exploit the improved sea conditions.

“This is still extremely dangerous. We remain determined to fix the broken asylum system and break the business model of people smugglers who put lives at risk, and welcome people through safe and legal routes.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds called for the Government to focus on finding a “workable solution with the French authorities, tackling vile people-smuggling gangs and properly managing safe routes to prevent people risking their lives”.

At least 12,500 people have now made the crossing to the UK in 2021, according to data compiled by PA.

The perilous journey across the busy Dover Strait shipping lanes which separate Britain from the continent has claimed several lives, including that of a man from Eritrea last month.

The 27-year-old died after he and four other people jumped overboard as their boat started to sink as they tried to reach Britain.

The Home Office has repeatedly vowed to make the route “unviable”, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisting that Ms Patel is “working around the clock” to address the matter.