Britons among foreigners able to leave Afghanistan on flight to Qatar

More Britons have escaped Afghanistan on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since British and US-led coalition forces left the country.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 13 Britons were among around 200 foreigners able to leave Afghanistan on a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have said they will let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave and the flight from Kabul is a sign that some movement is being permitted.

Taliban fighters walk past a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Mr Raab said: “We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying 13 British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today.

“We expect the Taliban to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave.”

Under the watchful eyes of Taliban fighters patrolling the tarmac in Kabul, passengers presented their documents for checking and sniffer dogs inspected luggage laid out on the ground.

Kabul airport was left extensively damaged in the aftermath of the chaotic evacuation in August as international forces withdrew at the end of two decades of war.

Technical experts from Qatar and Turkey were brought in to restore operations and staff at the airport included some who had returned to work following the harrowing scenes during the airlift operation.