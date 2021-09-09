Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / UK politics

Sinn Fein rejects hypocrisy claims over its criticism of DUP devolution threat

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 8.03pm
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein has rejected claims of hypocrisy over its criticism of a DUP threat to pull down Stormont.

The republican party has branded the DUP threat to collapse powersharing in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol as a reckless and irresponsible election stunt.

However, critics of the party have challenged its stance, noting that Sinn Fein pulled down Stormont in 2017 and also threatened to do likewise in a row over stalled Irish language legislation earlier this year.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said her party’s position had been based on the necessity to see agreements honoured – highlighting that its threat not to re-nominate a Stormont deputy first minister in June was as a result of DUP unwillingness to move on the Irish language issue.

Mrs McDonald was pressed on the issue as she addressed the media at Stormont on Thursday, challenged as to why the DUP threat was any different to previous Sinn Fein moves.

“The very strong distinction is that our position has always been that where an agreement is made, an agreement is honoured,” she said.

“And the Irish Language Act goes all the way back to St Andrews (2006 agreement) to an agreement more than a decade ago.

“And so too the protocol has been agreed, it has been signed off on, it’s here, it’s here to stay, it has to be honoured.

“And the genuine issues that arise around it are amenable to a solution and that’ll happen through the (EU/UK) joint committee. So, in fact, we have been absolutely consistent in that regard.”

Of the DUP threat, she said: “The position set out by Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP today is a reckless, irresponsible and short-sighted election stunt.

“They are threatening the stability of the political institutions when we are in the midst of the Covid pandemic, when the Tories are putting families and workers under pressure with more cuts, and when there is big work to do on the issues that matter to people’s everyday lives – on hospital waiting lists, on schools, on housing and on jobs, and on rebuilding our economy.”

Mrs McDonald said the withdrawal of DUP ministers from north-south political bodies would also be a clear breach of the ministerial code at Stormont.

Pat Hume funeral
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Liam McBurney/PA)

She would not be drawn when asked whether Sinn Fein would take legal action against its partners-in-government for refusing to participate in the cross-border institutions.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also criticised the DUP moves, accusing the party of holding the people of Northern Ireland to ransom.

Mr Eastwood said the DUP steps were based on “selfish party political self-interest”.

“People across Northern Ireland are sick of being held to ransom by political parties that put their own narrow self-interest above the interests of our communities and I do not believe that devolution could sustain another self-inflicted wound like this,” said the SDLP leader.

“Whether it’s the DUP or Sinn Fein, this behaviour has risked fatally damaging public confidence in politicians and the political process.

“The remarks made by the leader of the DUP this morning are disappointing, disproportionate and risk putting an end to devolution in Northern Ireland.

“I hoped that Jeffrey Donaldson’s leadership would be pragmatic, aimed at resolving the challenges that Brexit has created for all of our communities and acknowledging the need for compromise.

“Instead we have a return to the incendiary rhetoric and threats that got us nowhere for three of the last four years.”

He called on parties to work together to find solutions to issues around the protocol.

Alliance leader Naomi Long also criticised the DUP threat, characterising it as “cynical party political posturing”.

“The people of Northern Ireland have had to endure a horrendously stressful and difficult 18 months due to the pandemic,” she said.

“They are struggling with accessing cancer treatment, worried about their children’s education and health at school, fearful for their jobs as furlough ends and are exhausted.

“What they want and have the right to expect from political leaders is we focus on those priorities and on delivering improvements for them and their families – to create stability and give them hope. Instead, the DUP are engaging in cynical party politics to try and recover perceived forthcoming electoral losses.”

