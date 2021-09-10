Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Braverman’s return from maternity leave forces Cabinet mini-reshuffle

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 1.51pm
Suella Braverman has returned from her maternity leave to take up her post as Attorney General once more (Victoria Jones/PA)
Suella Braverman has returned from her maternity leave to take up her post as Attorney General once more (Victoria Jones/PA)

Suella Braverman has been reappointed Attorney General following her time away from Government on maternity leave, Downing Street has announced.

It comes after the QC, the first Cabinet-level minister to take maternity leave, attended a meeting of Boris Johnson’s top team for the first time in six months earlier this week.

Arrangements were made for the Conservative MP for Fareham, who was the attorney general until March 2020, to join the Cabinet meeting in Downing Street ahead of her planned return to work next week.

Special legislation had to be passed by Parliament to enable her to take time off from her ministerial duties.

During her absence she was designated Minister on Leave (Attorney General) while her deputy, Solicitor General Michael Ellis, was made Attorney General.

His place was taken by prisons minister Lucy Frazer.

No 10 confirmed on Friday that, as part of a mini-reshuffle, Mr Ellis and Ms Frazer would return to their previous roles.

The changes come amid persistent speculation that the Prime Minister is preparing a wider reshuffle to clear out underperforming senior ministers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier