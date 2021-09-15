Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambassador row: China says politicians risk ‘making things worse for themselves’

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 10.59am
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has risked angering Beijing (Jessica Taylor/PA)
China has warned politicians they risk making “things worse for themselves” if they continue “playing political tricks” after Beijing’s ambassador to the UK was blocked from Parliament.

The Commons and the Lords Speakers said Zheng Zeguang could not enter the estate for a reception scheduled for Wednesday while seven MPs and peers remained under sanctions from Beijing.

The parliamentarians – all vocal critics of China’s human rights abuses – welcomed the “strong principled stand” from the Speakers, but it angered Beijing and sparked a diplomatic row.

Zheng Zeguang
Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A statement from the Chinese embassy in London said blocking the ambassador from attending the Commons event arranged by a Tory MP was an act “disregarding the fundamental interest of the Chinese and British people” that was “ignoring international protocol”.

“The decision of the UK Parliament reflects the narrow and parochial mindset of some individuals in the UK. It is a shortsighted, reckless and cowardly move. We despise and strongly condemn this,” a spokesman said.

“This is totally wrong and doomed to failure. We urge the handful of individuals in the UK Parliament to stop playing political tricks, or they would only make things worse for themselves.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle argued that Mr Zeguang’s attendance at the terrace pavilion overlooking the Thames would not have been “appropriate”, following opposition from sanctioned MPs and peers.

“I am not saying the meeting cannot go ahead – I am just saying it cannot take place here while those sanctions remain in place,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Lord McFall, Speaker in the upper chamber, confirmed that both Speakers “are in agreement that this particular APPG China meeting should take place elsewhere considering the current sanctions against members”.

But Richard Graham, the Tory MP who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on China, which organised the reception, expressed his “regret” that it would now be postponed.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and a group of his sanctioned colleagues – Crossbencher Lord Alton, Labour’s Baroness Kennedy, and Tory MPs Tim Loughton and Nusrat Ghani – welcomed the move, saying that allowing the diplomat on to the estate would have been “an insult to Parliament”.

“We, the sanctioned, welcome the strong principled stand made by the Speaker and Lord Speaker in standing up for freedom of speech in the mother of Parliaments by supporting those parliamentarians who have been sanctioned by China,” they said in a joint statement.

In March, China imposed sanctions on seven parliamentarians, also including Tory MPs Tom Tugendhat and Neil O’Brien.

They are all vocal critics of Beijing, having spoken out against the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang.

China made the move shortly after Britain – along with the US, Canada and European Union – placed sanctions on Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in the country’s autonomous north-west territory.

