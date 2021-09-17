Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greensill scandal review calls for strengthening of lobbying rules

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.30am
The review was ordered after former PM David Cameron lobbied on behalf of Greensill Capital (Victoria Jones/PA)
A review ordered by Boris Johnson in response to concerns over David Cameron’s lobbying attempts has called for a strengthening of the rules.

The second part of the long-awaited report by Nigel Boardman was published on Thursday and called for a variety of reforms in the wake of the Greensill scandal.

Mr Boardman noted that if his recommendations were in force at the time, then, the Conservative former prime minister would have been required to register as a lobbyist.

The review was launched in April after it emerged Mr Cameron privately lobbied ministers to attempt to try to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for Greensill Capital.

Mr Boardman recommended that the “transparency of lobbyists be strengthened” by requiring them to disclose the ultimate person paying for, or benefiting from, their work.

Lobbyists should also meet a statutory code of conduct setting minimums standards, he advised.

Mr Boardman added that former ministers have “a privileged position” derived from their work in Government and called for the Register of Consultant Lobbyists to include any former minister or senior civil servant who undertakes any lobbying activity.

“I note that, were these recommendations in force at the relevant time, Mr Cameron would have been required to register as a lobbyist,” he added.

