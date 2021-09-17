Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / UK politics

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 2.42pm Updated: September 17 2021, 6.28pm
A Border Force vessel intercepts a group of people thought to be migrants in a small boat off the coast of Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More migrants have arrived in the UK for the fifth consecutive day this week after crossing the English Channel.

A man carrying a young child on his shoulders – who was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a woollen hat – were among a group of people seen arriving in Dover on Friday amid bright and breezy conditions at sea.

At least 655 migrants have arrived in the UK since Monday after making the journey across busy shipping lanes from France.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A man carrying a baby wrapped in blanket was among a group who were brought ashore in Kent on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The crossings continued as Home Secretary Priti Patel was seen meeting Border Force officers in the Kent port town on Thursday.

But the numbers so far are substantially lower than the week before.

A new record was set for the year so far when 1,959 people made the crossing in the week to September 10 – the highest total for any seven-day period in 2021, according to data compiled and analysed by the PA news agency.

At least 14,900 people have crossed to the UK on board small boats this year.

The total for 2021 so far is already more than 6,500 higher than the number of people who made the crossing in 2020.

