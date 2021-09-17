Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France recalls envoys to US and Australia over submarine deal

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.11pm Updated: September 17 2021, 11.12pm
A Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear-powered attack submarine (Andrew Milligan/PA)
France has taken the dramatic step of recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in the worsening row over their nuclear submarine deal.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the “exceptional decision” was justified by the “exceptional gravity” of the actions of the two Western allies.

It followed the announcement earlier this week that the US and the UK had agreed to help the Australian navy acquire for the first time a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

To the fury of Paris, the decision meant the cancellation of a £30 billion deal for France to supply conventional diesel-electric submarines to the Australians.

Mr Le Drian made no mention of recalling the French ambassador to London – suggesting the French regard the US as the prime movers in the deal.

However it is highly unusual for a country to recall its ambassadors from such important allies, suggesting Britain is unlikely to escape the diplomatic fallout completely.

Boris Johnson is reported to have brought together US President Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June following an approach from the Australians.

In his statement, Mr Le Drian – who had previously accused Canberra of a “stab in the back” – said he was acting on the instructions of President Emmanuel Macron.

“This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States,” he said.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said relations with France are ‘rock solid’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said their actions constituted “unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners, whose consequences directly affect the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe”.

The so-called Aukus defence pact between the UK, US and Australia has been widely seen as an attempt to counter the growing military assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing swiftly denounced the initiative as “extremely irresponsible” and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In the Commons on Thursday, Mr Johnson said it was not intended as an “adversarial” move against China or any other power.

He also insisted that relations with France remained “rock solid” while Downing Street described Paris as “a close ally and friend” of the UK.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister also made clear he expected the agreement to bring “hundreds” of highly-skilled jobs to Britain – jobs which may well have otherwise gone to France.

