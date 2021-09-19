Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spike in wholesale gas prices only temporary, insists Boris Johnson

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 11.14pm Updated: September 19 2021, 11.15pm
The price of gas has risen sharply (Yui Mok/PA)
Boris Johnson has likened the high global demand behind a spike in wholesale gas prices to the nation putting “the kettle on at the end of a TV programme” as he insisted the problems will be temporary.

The Prime Minister sought to assure the public on Sunday that supply issues would be “readily addressed” and linked problems to the world’s economies springing back into action from a coronavirus-induced dormancy.

He said “stress and strains” in the supply chains were being experienced across the world with the economy now “bouncing back very strongly””.

“We’re experiencing bottlenecks in all kinds of things, huge stresses, as the world wakes up from Covid,” Mr Johnson told reporters travelling with him on the RAF Voyager to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

“It’s like everybody going back to put the kettle on at the end of a TV programme, you’re seeing huge stresses on the world supply systems.”

OGUK, which represents the nation’s offshore oil and gas industry, said wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January with a 70% rise since August alone.

Mr Johnson added: “On the current supply-chain squeeze, it is fundamentally caused by the global economy coming to life again: the guy ropes are pinging off Gulliver and it’s standing up, and it’s going to take a while, as it were, for the circulation to adjust.”

Particularly in Asia, he said, there is a “phenomenal” demand for gas but insisted things will “start to smooth out” when the “world economy starts firing on cylinders”.

“First of all I want to give a general reassurance that the problems we’re seeing are temporary,” he said.

“I have no doubt that supply issues will be readily addressed. We’re very confident in our supply chains.

“But in the meantime, we will make sure we work with all the gas companies to do whatever we can to keep people’s supplies coming, to make sure they don’t go out for business, and to make sure we get through the current difficult period.”

