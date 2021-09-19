Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK must break down ‘digital barriers’ new International Trade Secretary says

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.21am
Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK must break down “digital barriers” to open up new opportunities for businesses and consumers, the new International Trade Secretary will say.

In her first speech since her new Cabinet appointment in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle, Anne-Marie Trevelyan will address industry leaders on Monday at the start of London Tech Week.

Her department will today publish a five-point plan aimed at establishing a “free and fair digital trade landscape” to help UK businesses and consumers.

The plan, the DIT (Department for International Trade) said, would “reduce costs for British businesses, cut red tape and shore up data protection”.

Ms Trevelyan said: “All of us depend on digital trade, yet British businesses face digital barriers in countries who take a protectionist approach.

“I want the UK to break down these barriers and open up new, exciting opportunities for businesses and consumers so we can see improved productivity, jobs and growth.

“Our five-point plan is the first step in shaping international digital trade policy for decades to come.

“Through our network of international agreements, we are breaking new ground, pushing forward innovative ideas and setting a new gold standard for digital trade.”

Someone using a mobile phone (Chris Radburn/PA)
Businesses, the DIT said, faced barriers reducing their ability to benefit from digital technology including paperless trading, and making digital trade easier would enable businesses to trade efficiently and cost-effectively.

The five points it added included proposals to facilitate more open digital markets, advocate free and trusted cross-border data flows, support consumer and business safeguards, promote the development and adoption of innovative digital trading systems and establish global cooperation on digital trade.

The digital sector contributed £150.6 billion to the UK economy in 2019, employing 4.6% of the national workforce, the DIT said.

