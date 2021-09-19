Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More cash needed for 1.6m suffering mental illness during pandemic – experts

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.24am
(Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Extra cash is urgently needed to help the estimated 1.6 million people who are waiting for mental health treatment amid the pandemic, experts have warned.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said a record 1.5 million people received NHS mental health support in June but many more are in desperate need of treatment.

The figures for June are the highest since records began and 12.4% more than the same time last year.

The college is calling for additional funds on top of existing Government commitments alongside £3 billion of capital cash over three years to tackle issues such as the poor condition of mental health buildings.

Psychiatrists have seen demand for care surge during the pandemic, with referrals for people of all ages up 24% to 392,703 in June compared with 316,974 in June last year.

Speaking ahead of his evidence session to the Health and Social Care Committee’s backlog inquiry on Tuesday, Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “We mustn’t overlook mental health when tackling the NHS backlog.

“The pandemic has been catastrophic for mental health and its devastating impact will be with us for years, but we shouldn’t let it wipe out years of progress.

“We need the right resources and decisive action on the long-term challenges to help stretched services that are struggling to meet demand.

“This means building new mental health hospitals, transforming our outdated infrastructure and training more specialist doctors to provide high-quality care.

“But this is about more than just the NHS – public health and the prevention of illness must be a top priority as well.”

One problem is the need to increase the number of psychiatry training places, the college said, while the Government should commit to increasing medical school places in England to 15,000 by 2028/29.

It is also calling on the Government to commit to almost £400 million extra spending annually by 2024/25 on drug and alcohol services in line with the Dame Carol Black review, published earlier this year.

