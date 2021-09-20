Carbon dioxide shortage adding to ‘tsunami of problems’ facing pig industry

Pig farmers will be forced to “slaughter their own animals” to dispose of them if the situation facing the industry does not change, the chairman of the National Pig Association has warned.

Rob Mutimer has called on the Government to “act now” to prevent the needless destruction of thousands of animals, as farms grapple with a lack of space and feed due to supply chain issues.

The sector has been hit by the news that abattoirs are running out of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is used in the humane slaughter of animals.

The problem has been caused by the shutting down of two large fertiliser plants in the UK – which produce CO2 as a by-product – with the owners citing the hike in gas prices as their reason for closing.

It has added to months of ongoing difficulties over a shortage of skilled workers, many of whom have gone back to Eastern Europe, which means abattoirs have already had to reduce the number of animals they kill by 25%.

As a result, farmers are running out of room to house their livestock.

Mr Mutimer told the PA news agency: “If the situation doesn’t change, it’s going to spiral completely out of control.

The CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham, Cleveland, which has been shut down (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“And the only endgame there is we as farmers are going to end up slaughtering our livestock – not for the food chain but to put them into rendering, to dispose of carcasses like what happened in foot and mouth.

“And that’s a terrible situation to be in.

“The mental health implications and financial implication for our members really don’t bear thinking about because they’re in a terrible situation as we speak now, let alone if it gets worse.”

In a meeting with industry leaders on Monday, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs was said to be “actively looking at the situation” and the department had agreed to hold daily meetings with the sector.

“From a pig farmer’s point of view, we’re already in a big muddle with getting pigs away from farms and this is the perfect storm,” Mr Mutimer said.

The British pig industry is estimated to have lost 22,000 sows as farmers fold under the pressure (Joe Giddens/PA)

“How we’re going to cope going forward with pigs not moving off farm and going through the supply chain, I don’t know.”

“We are looking at possibly the biggest mountain the pig industry has had to climb the last two decades in my view,” he added.

“We desperately need Government to help us in the short-term to get our production systems working.

“They’ve worked really hard these people during the Covid period when there has been unprecedented demand. And at the end of that, to find the Government isn’t supporting us by getting the labour we need is really galling to many of us.

“Our farmers and members were absolutely desperate before this situation occurred at the end of last week. They have recorded record losses, they have severe cashflow problems because they’re not giving away the product at the right time. This just compounds it to make it an even worse tsunami of problems facing our sector.”

The British pig industry is estimated to have lost 22,000 sows as farmers fold under the pressure, and it is predicted more producers will exit the industry over coming months should the market not improve.