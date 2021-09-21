Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / UK politics

‘Squalid’ military barracks used to house asylum seekers condemned one year on

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 8.04am
Napier Barracks in Folkestone (PA)
Continued use of a “squalid” military barracks to house asylum seekers “beggars belief” and must end, charities say.

The past year has seen two outbreaks of coronavirus behind the barbed wire fences of Napier Barracks in Kent, and part of the site was branded “unfit for habitation”.

The first asylum seekers were moved onto the site on September 21, 2020, but the barracks is still being used 12 months on.

Dating back more than 130 years, the ageing military site was loaned to the Home Office for emergency use last year amid rising numbers of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Despite continued outcry from charities and refugee organisations, the Government announced last month that Napier Barracks could be used for accommodation until as late as 2025.

The Home Office continues to insist that the barracks in Folkestone is suitable and repeated its claim that to suggest it is not good enough “is an insult”.

The year anniversary of the site’s use for asylum seeker accommodation on Tuesday comes as record numbers of people continue to risk their lives crossing the Dover Strait from France.

But despite the sharp rise in small boats arrivals on the south coast last year, asylum applications in the UK fell in 2020.

Looking back at the past 12 months of Napier Barracks, Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s Refugee and Migrant Rights director, said: “Over the past year, the squalid detention-like conditions at Napier Barracks have spread Covid-19, renewed or exacerbated psychological traumas and generally punished people for doing no more than exercise their right to seek asylum in the UK.

“The barracks are now a byword for the cruel injustice of the Government’s attempts to shirk responsibility for providing a fair, humane and properly-run asylum system.”

Earlier this year, almost 200 people at Napier Barracks contracted coronavirus, leading to accusations that health advice had been ignored.

The dormitory-style accommodation at the site has been repeatedly criticised amid fears over virus transmission and social distancing.

Mr Valdez-Symonds added: “Recent events in Afghanistan have been a distressing reminder of the extreme dangers that drive refugees to seek a place of safety, yet the Government is shamelessly trying to criminalise and punish refugees not protect them.

“Anyone who stands for humanity and human rights ought to oppose the disgraceful use of Napier and the wider oppressive asylum policy of which it’s so dismally emblematic.”

Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of Refugee Action, said: “It beggars belief that after a year and two Covid outbreaks, refugees are still being cramped into decrepit buildings behind high fences and barbed wire.

“The barracks must be closed, people rehomed in our communities, and the Government tear up plans outlined in its anti-refugee Bill to copy Napier and house people in ‘detention-lite’ reception centres.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the “unprecedented and unacceptable rise” in small boat crossings and the Covid-19 pandemic “continue to put pressure on our asylum system”.

They added: “As we work to reform the broken asylum system, we must ensure we have sufficient capacity to meet our statutory duty to provide support to genuine and destitute asylum seekers.”

The Home Office spokesperson repeated their frequent assertion that Napier Barracks was previously used to house military personnel and “to suggest they are not good enough for asylum seekers is an insult”.

“The New Plan for Immigration provides the only long term solution to fix the broken system, which includes changes to the law to tackle criminal gangs and prevent further loss of life,” they added.

