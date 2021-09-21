Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Politics / UK politics

Harry Dunn’s mother grateful son is ‘top of agenda’ as Truss raises case with US

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.03am
Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn (Family Handout/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has raised the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn with US secretary of state Antony Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency she was “grateful” to Liz Truss, adding that it meant the world to his relatives to see tat “Harry remains at the top of the agenda”.

Mr Dunn was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Suspect Anne Sacoolas, 44, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the crash.

Harry Dunn death
Charlotte Charles said she was grateful the case had been raised (Ben Birchall/PA)

She was charged with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving but an extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January 2020.

Confirming the case had been raised by the Foreign Secretary, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “The Foreign Secretary… raised the case of Harry Dunn and the need to make progress on delivering justice for Harry’s family.”

The spokesman for the Dunn family, Radd Seiger, told PA a meeting had been arranged with Mrs Truss for later on Tuesday.

Giving her thoughts on the case being raised, Mrs Charles said: “I am so grateful that Liz Truss has raised Harry with Mr Blinken.

“It means the world to us to see that Harry remains at the top of the agenda.

“I can only imagine how busy the new Foreign Secretary is and Harry would be so proud that he is at the forefront of her mind in her first week in office.

“We continue to suffer, and miss Harry every single day.

“We feel we are just existing at the moment and I would just ask the officials in both London and Washington to do all they can to help my family get justice for Harry as soon as possible please.”

The previous foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, announced in June that the path had been cleared for a form of “virtual trial or process” to take place.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Mrs Truss, Mr Seiger told PA: “We are grateful to Dominic Raab and the excellent officials at the FCDO for everything they have done in pressing the US government to reverse this denial of justice and I look forward to talking to Liz Truss later today to see where we are up to.

“Words are all well and good but it is high time that justice is now delivered. They will never be able to move on but it is more important now than ever for their mental health that they begin to move forward.”

