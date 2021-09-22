Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK politics

Brazil minister shook hands with Johnson only hours before positive Covid test

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 9.18pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted Brazil health minister Marcelo Queiroga before talks with country president Jair Bolsonaro in New York (Michael M Santiago/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted Brazil health minister Marcelo Queiroga before talks with country president Jair Bolsonaro in New York (Michael M Santiago/PA)

Downing Street faced questions over whether Boris Johnson would have to endure extra coronavirus tests after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case on his US trip.

Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga has confirmed via social media that he has tested positive for Covid and is in isolation only 24 hours after being filmed shaking hands with the Prime Minister in New York on Monday.

He was part of the delegation when Mr Johnson met with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro on the fringes of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA).

Asked whether Mr Johnson had taken a Covid-19 test or any other precautions since Mr Queiroga’s result, a spokesman for the Prime Minister emphasised that the UK leader was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The No 10 spokesman told reporters on Wednesday: “I’m obviously not out there and it is early in the morning (in the US).

“But there are strict Covid measures in place at UNGA which the Prime Minister will obviously adhere to.

“As you know, he is double jabbed.”

Mr Queiroga shared an image on social media last month confirming he was vaccinated against Covid-19, unlike his leader Mr Bolsonaro.

During the UK-Brazil talks on Monday, Mr Queiroga was pictured sitting away from Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also attended.

The health official wore a mask but neither the Prime Minister nor Ms Truss chose to use a face covering.

