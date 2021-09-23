Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Baby joins MP in Commons amid calls for better support for new mothers

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.54pm
Labour MP Stella Creasy speaking in the chamber of the House of Commons with her son (House of Commons/PA)

Stella Creasy was accompanied by her baby boy in the Commons as she warned new mothers are “rebuked” rather than supported when returning to Parliament.

The Labour MP’s newborn was strapped to her as she rose in the chamber to ask Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to take action.

Ms Creasy, who represents Walthamstow, said: “We know that the Leader of the House is keen to see MPs return to the chambers of Parliament, and indeed the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority refused to fund appropriate maternity cover for myself on the basis that people needed to be able to speak in the chamber.

“Yet today, in order to speak I have had to abandon my baby proxy leave vote or else be reprimanded by the House authorities for speaking in the chamber, making Parliament one of the few workplaces in this country where, when a new mother comes in for a ‘keep in touch day’, she is rebuked, not supported.

“I know some in this place are not fans of mothers in the mother of all parliaments, but I’m sure the leader is not among them, so will he meet with a cross-party delegation of MPs to look at how we can make sure everybody in this Parliament upholds the law on maternity cover and leave?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said it was a “pleasure” to see Ms Creasy in the chamber and congratulated her for the “impeccable behaviour of her infant”.

Ms Creasy had brought her infant daughter to the Commons for other debates
Ms Creasy brought her daughter to the Commons in previous years (House of Commons/PA)

He noted: “Mine are, of course, perfect in every possible way, but I’m not sure they would have been quiet for the whole time during a parliamentary debate so I congratulate her most warmly.

“The rules provide for maternity and paternity leave and for proxy voting for people who want to take that. But if people want to come into the chamber to be here, of course they’re welcome, and I’d be the last one to deter people from coming in – but I don’t want to put pressure on people to come in, I think it is for them to decide for themselves, as (Ms Creasy) has done.

“I think the rules as they are currently constructed are perfectly reasonable and entirely in line with the law.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs are office holders rather than employees, adding: “We have different rights and different privileges against employees. It is a different role and therefore employment law applies to us in a different way.

“We in fact have many more privileges than most employed people, not because of who we individually are but because of collectively our responsibility to represent the people of this nation.”

Mr Rees-Mogg added he was always open to meeting MPs to discuss issues.

