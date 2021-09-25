Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Delay to consultation on conversion therapy ban ‘disappointing’ – rights group

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 12.33pm
A consultation on banning conversion therapy has been delayed by a month (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A consultation on banning conversion therapy has been delayed by a month (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

One of the UK’s largest LGBTQ rights groups has branded the Government’s decision to delay its consultation on banning conversion therapy as “deeply disappointing”.

The consultation on banning the practice, which attempts to change people’s sexuality or gender identity, had been due to commence this month but has now been pushed back until late October.

The plans for a consultation ahead of a ban were announced as part of the Queen’s Speech in May this year.

Number 10 said the process was necessary to ensure the action it takes is “proportionate, effective and does not have unintended consequences”.

A spokesman added the future ban would be designed to ensure medical professionals, religious leaders, teachers and parents will still be able to have open and honest conversations.

The further delay – first reported by the BBC – has been met with dismay by Stonewall chief executive Nancy Kelley.

“It is deeply disappointing that the Government has delayed its plans to ban conversion therapy,” she said.

“While this barbaric practice is legal, LGBTQ+ people remain at risk of abuse and harm.

“We urge the Government to set a new deadline for the public consultation as soon as possible, as part of their commitment to a ban.”

Ms Kelley has previously criticised the Government for dragging its feet over the ban, pointing out in May it has been almost three years since the law was first proposed.

A spokesman for the Government’s Equality Hub said it was seeking to ban the practice “in a manner that is effective”.

“As a global leader on LGBT rights, this Government is committed to banning the practice of conversion therapy,” he said.

“We will be launching a consultation seeking views on our plans to ban the practice in a manner that is effective. More details will be announced shortly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier