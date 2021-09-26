Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Labour promises ‘most radical programme of devolution our country has ever seen’

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 10.39pm
Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour has promised to hand more powers to town halls and reset the relationship between local and national government.

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed is set to tell Labour’s party conference in Brighton that the trust of the British public can be gained by learning from where the party holds local authorities.

He will promise the “most radical programme of devolution our country has ever seen” if Labour wins the next election.

Mr Reed, who is a former leader of Lambeth Council, will say Labour would give town halls greater control over the investment and infrastructure their area needs, in a bid to boost new jobs.

He will also say that Labour would empower local people to have greater involvement in the design and delivery of public services.

Mr Reed will say: “We will do for communities and local services what we did for the NHS and put them beyond the reach of any future Conservative government by placing so much control in local people’s hands the Conservatives won’t be able to take it away again.

“We must learn from the best of Labour in power locally if we want the British people’s trust to govern nationally.

“Public services work best when local people have a bigger say.

“That’s why Labour will guarantee people a voice and the power to use it in the workplace, in their communities and over the public services they use.”

