Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Debate on trans issues has become divisive and toxic, Rachel Reeves says

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.24am Updated: September 27 2021, 11.31pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Gareth Fuller/PA)

People should be able to identify as a man or woman “whatever their body parts are”, a shadow cabinet minister said, as Labour remained entangled in a row over trans rights.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was clearly uncomfortable as she was questioned on an issue which has sparked such bitter feuding that Labour MP Rosie Duffield felt unable to attend the party’s conference in Brighton after receiving threats and abuse.

Ms Reeves said: “I just think that this issue has just become so divisive and toxic, and it pits people against each other – both groups who have faced discrimination in society, women and trans women.

“I just find this debate incredibly unhelpful and unproductive, to be totally honest.”

On Sunday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “not right” for Ms Duffield to have said “only women have a cervix” – a comment which led to claims she was transphobic.

Asked on LBC whether the comment was transphobic, Ms Reeves said: “Is it transphobic? I don’t even know how to start answering these questions.”

Challenged again by presenter Nick Ferrari “is it transphobic to say only women have a cervix”, she said: “I wouldn’t say that.”

She added: “If somebody identifies as a woman or a man, they should be able to do so whatever their body parts are.”

The issue was raised by an activist at a fringe event on LGBT hate crime, who mentioned “a certain MP who really should be asked to stop” and asked what “the Labour Party and its leader should be doing to support trans people”.

Stephen Doughty, co-chair of the LGBT Parliamentary Labour Party, said: “We are absolutely clear where we stand. The Labour Party has clear policies on this.”

He added: “We are raising these issues day in, day out with our colleagues, with the leadership and with others”.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “If you look at the trans community, over half of them have experienced some form of discrimination. It is absolutely appalling, they are one of the most discriminated against communities.

“We stand in solidarity with them, we have a firm policy.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “I don’t like to see discourse like that in the Labour Party.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier