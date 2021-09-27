Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnham to lobby ministers for extra powers at Tory conference in Manchester

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.32pm
Andy Burnham said there is ‘inequality’ between transport costs in London and elsewhere (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andy Burnham will present ministers with a proposed “levelling-up” deal for Greater Manchester when Boris Johnson travels north for the Tory party conference.

The Greater Manchester Mayor said he will seek Government support for a package including the establishment of a London-style public transport system when ministers descend on the city next week.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his city should not be ignored as part of the levelling-up agenda – and warned Labour colleagues against “slagging off” the capital.

At a Labour conference fringe event in Brighton, Mr Burnham said there was “outrageous” inequality between transport costs in the capital and elsewhere.

In Greater Manchester, a single bus fare could cost more than £4 while in London it was £1.55, he said.

“I have taken the decision to bring buses back under public control. That is the precursor to build a London-style public transport system,” Mr Burnham said.

“When the Government comes to Manchester next week I will put on the table a constructive proposal – a levelling-up deal – that has a London-style public transport system at its heart.

“If we had that same level of fairness, I think it would change a huge number of lives in our city region.”

The minister in charge of the Government’s levelling-up agenda is Michael Gove and Mr Burnham joked: “We are very keen to impress the new Communities Secretary so we are going to lay on a special Warehouse Project Hacienda night.”

He said the deal would make political sense for the Government – because Boris Johnson could blame him if it failed and take credit if it succeeded.

“We will build a London-style public transport system by 2024 with London-level fares. We will remove a million tonnes of carbon from the Greater Manchester economy. We will retrofit over 12,000 domestic properties,” he said.

“If you sign this deal with us, you can then say: right, we backed Andy Burnham and Greater Manchester with the money and the powers to do something that he says is levelling up.”

If “I don’t do what I’m saying and I’m full of bluster – as they would probably think – then they can call that out” but “if it does start to happen, and yellow and black buses with bees on them start appearing, the north of England will have a very visible sign of levelling-up at its heart”.

As Mr Burnham set out his pitch for extra money and powers, Mr Khan said London must not be ignored.

At a separate fringe event, the London Mayor said: “Some people in Lewisham are as deprived as some people in Liverpool, some people in Stratford are as deprived as people in Sheffield, some people in New Cross are as deprived as people in Newcastle.

“I don’t think the way to make our country more equal is by making London poorer.

“I think one of the things we have got to do is remind our friends from the north, in our own party, why London-bashing, talking London down, is not a sensible way to have a national recovery.

“The message to those in our party who think it plays well slagging off London is you will not get a national recovery without a London recovery.”

