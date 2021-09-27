Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

David Lammy says Labour must do more to ensure black men become MPs

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.46pm
David Lammy (David Mirzoeff/PA)
David Lammy (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Labour frontbencher David Lammy has criticised the party for failing to do enough to ensure black men run for Parliament.

Mr Lammy, one of just three black men who are Labour MPs, said on Monday that the party needs to do “considerably more” to fix the problem by removing barriers to entry.

The shadow justice secretary said the party has been “slow” to realise the issue and called for some form of positive discrimination to resolve it.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, the Tottenham MP praised the use of all-women shortlists to boost their numbers running for Parliament.

“There are so many barriers to entry and when we’re talking about black men the barriers to entry are huge,” Mr Lammy told the event hosted by the New Statesman.

“And the party has been slow to pick that up and understand that and we need to do considerably more.

“I do think we have to do a serious analysis about those barriers and removing those barriers as that does mean a degree of positive discrimination if you are to bring people forward.”

Mr Lammy is the only black man in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet.

“We’ve got to do more to redress the balance that promotes certain kinds of people to office but holds others back,” added Mr Lammy, who has been in Parliament since 2000.

