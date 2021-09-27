Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Labour members reject new UK military pact despite leadership’s global ambitions

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 11.12pm
Shadow defence secretary John Healey during his speech at the Labour Party conference (PA)
Shadow defence secretary John Healey during his speech at the Labour Party conference (PA)

Labour members opposed a new UK military pact just hours after the party leadership insisted Britain should “no longer be half-hearted” about essential alliances.

An emergency motion at Labour Party conference criticised the agreement between the UK, US and Australia, dubbed Aukus, amid fears it is a “dangerous move which will undermine world peace”.

It added the deal will not promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region and urged the party to recommit its support for enforcing the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

But the vote was condemned by the GMB union, which warned opposition to the pact “undermines industries where jobs are under threat”.

It also came after shadow defence secretary John Healey told delegates that Britain would “no longer be half-hearted about essential alliances and treaties” under a Labour government.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed “increased cooperation” with Australia and the US when the deal was announced earlier this month.

Under the terms of the pact, the three allies have agreed to co-operate on the development for the first time of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian navy.

The move, widely interpreted as an attempt to check China’s growing military assertiveness in the region, was swiftly condemned by Beijing as a “geopolitical gaming tool”.

France was also left angered by Australia cancelling a lucrative contract to provide subs.

GMB regional secretary Hazel Nolan said Labour conference has “proven itself to be out of touch and on the wrong side of job creation once again”.

She added: “This deal could be a real opportunity for UK manufacturing. To dismiss it out of hand is nonsense.

“If it ever wants to be in power, Labour needs to get back to its roots and speak up for jobs and the concerns of working people.”

The motion was approved by 70.35% to 29.65% by delegates at the conference in Brighton.

In an earlier speech, Mr Healey said he wanted Britain to “no longer be half-hearted about essential alliances and treaties” in the United Nations, Nato, Five Eyes and the International Court of Justice.

He added: “We will give the highest priority to security in Europe, North Atlantic and Arctic, pursuing new defence co-operation with European Nato neighbours.

“We will lead moves in the UN to negotiate new multilateral arms controls and rules of conflict for space, cyber and AI.

“We will insist on the UK’s say with the US as our most essential ally, stepping up Britain’s leadership in Nato.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier