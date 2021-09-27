Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wind industry jobs being created by £130m investment

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.37am Updated: September 28 2021, 6.41am
(PA)
(PA)

More than 440 offshore wind industry jobs will be created or protected thanks to a £130 million investment from the Government and private business.

JDR Cable Systems will build a new plant near Blyth, Northumberland, employing around 170 people, and protect 270 jobs at its existing Hartlepool plant.

The firm has secured cash from the Government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme.

Northern Ireland centenary
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry.

“This major investment is a perfect example of how our transition to a low carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities as we build back greener from the pandemic.”
 
The firm’s chief executive Tomasz Nowak said developments in the wind power required improved infrastructure.

He said: “As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables.

“We’re delighted to build on our legacy as a leading provider of subsea cables to the offshore energy sector by investing in this new facility.”

The Government is also launching a consultation on how to minimise the impact on local communities and the environment when offshore wind farm power cables are connected ashore.

A more co-ordinated approach to projects could lead to billions of pounds of savings to the industry, lower bills for consumers and reduce the impact on the environment.

Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “Our world-leading offshore wind sector is delivering clean energy for millions and opening huge opportunities for green growth, driving investment and creating thousands of high-quality jobs all over the UK.

“We are committed to growing this even more as we meet our bold climate change targets and reduce our exposure to volatile fossil fuels.

“But we want to hear people’s views to ensure that connecting offshore wind farms doesn’t have a negative impact on communities and our precious coastal and marine environment.”

