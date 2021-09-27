Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK kickstarts talks to join trans-Pacific trade bloc CPTPP

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.37am
Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The UK will begin its first round of official talks on Tuesday on joining a trans-Pacific trade bloc.

A virtual meeting will take place between the UK and all 11 members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

International Trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan described the talks as a “big milestone on our path to joining CPTPP”.

The CPTPP is a free-trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The UK applied to join in February, and in June the CPTPP announced that the accession process would begin.

The first UK-attended meeting of the CPTPP’s UK Accession Working Group will begin remotely in the early hours of September 28, the Department for International Trade said, adding other members had previously met to discuss the UK’s application.

Singapore is one of the pact members (Steve Parsons/PA)
Singapore is one of the pact members (Steve Parsons/PA)

It paves the way for a series of negotiations on the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trade bloc.

Ms Trevelyan said: “This is a big milestone on our path to joining CPTPP, which will allow us to forge stronger links both with old friends and some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“Joining this high-standards partnership will provide real opportunities for UK exporters and service providers and help our innovators open up new, diverse markets.

“Seizing opportunities like this is exactly what Global Britain is about and will help bring high-quality jobs and prosperity to every region of our country.”

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt will also make an official visit to CPTPP countries Chile and Peru.

She is due to meet Chile’s minister of agriculture Maria Emilia Undurraga and her Peruvian counterpart Roberto Sanchez as well as businesses from the region, DIT said.

Ms Mordaunt said she would be using the visit to “explore deeper trade and investment ties with both countries”.

