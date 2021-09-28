Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Sadiq Khan needs 24/7 protection ‘due to colour of his skin and god he worships’

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 8.16pm Updated: September 28 2021, 11.52pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan runs along the seafront in Brighton where the Labour Party is holding its conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan runs along the seafront in Brighton where the Labour Party is holding its conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mayor of London has said it is “tough” to have 24/7 protection but that it is necessary because of the “colour of his skin and the god he worships”.

Sadiq Khan told a fringe event at Labour’s annual conference in Brighton that when he was first elected mayor in 2016 he rejected the suggestion of having police protection, but that the risks to those around him had persuaded him to relent.

It comes after Mr Khan was criticised in a newspaper article for travelling in a convoy of three vehicles to Battersea Park, which is four-and-a-half miles from his home, to take his dog Luna for a walk.

But he said that decision had been made on police advice.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks at the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The mayor added: “That story leads to people then sending threatening emails.”

Mr Khan told the event: “When I was first elected, very shortly after, I was told that because of risk assessments I should have full police protection and I declined.”

But he said: “The game changer for me was when the police spoke to my chief of staff and my wife to try and persuade me to accept, and the point they made which was I may reject it, but do I realise that because of me, those who are with me may be at risk?

“Whether it’s my wife and kids or whether it’s my staff who I work with, and that was the reason why I said yes in the end.”

Mr Khan said he had 15 police officers on a team who kept him safe “around the clock” and he revealed his staff had been offered counselling to deal with the “vitriol” that had been levelled at him.

He said he had not spoken out about his level of protection before because he did not want to discourage others from going into politics.

But Mr Khan said he had been inspired to do so now by footballers who had pushed back against racist abuse.

He said: “I’m not going to allow these racists and these Islamophobes to intimidate me, and I’ll never bow to them.

“The mayor of the greatest city in the world needs protection 24 hours a day, seven days a week because of the colour of his skin and the god he worships, that can’t be right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier