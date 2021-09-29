Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK diplomat recalls ‘harrowing’ Afghanistan evacuation

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 9.45am
Rhys Annett took part in the evacuation from Kabul in Afghanistan (PA)
A British diplomat has told how he cradled a tiny baby in his arms as he helped a mother and her children flee Afghanistan after her husband was killed by the Taliban.

Rhys Annett, 29, was part of the UK’s Rapid Deployment Team who flew out to Kabul to help over 15,000 UK nationals and Afghans escape the country.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office desk officer, from Brecon in Wales, described his “harrowing” week in the war-torn nation aiding the evacuation effort, when he narrowly missed being killed in the explosion that took the lives of 170 people.

He said: “It was a harrowing experience because you were dealing face-to-face with families in the most desperate situation.

Mr Annett holding one of the twin babies he helped out of Afghanistan.
“Probably the most vivid memory I have is a woman who had baby twins, aged about seven or eight months old. Their dad had been killed by the Taliban.

“She could not carry the twins by herself so was basically passing one of them along the very long queue and it eventually came to me. I held the baby while I was trying to process her departure.”

The UK Government evacuated over 15,000 people, including around 2,200 children, from August 14 until the final British military flight departed on Saturday August 28.

“We were working 16 or 17 hour days. You don’t sleep much, as you are just running on adrenaline,” Mr Annett said.

The diplomat and his colleagues narrowly escaped the blast which targeted the airport perimeter.
“I’ve worked on a few crises before, but this was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done – but also the most worthwhile.

“I would say probably more than half the families that I saw, at least one family member had been killed, either by the Taliban or by other violence.

“The most moving moments were when you would help young girls get out because their life in Afghanistan, if they had to stay, would be extremely difficult.”

He and his colleagues who were working from the Baron Hotel missed being caught up in the blast that was detonated on August 26 by only two hours.

The Welshman joined the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in 2018.
He said: “We were moved out of our location because we’d received intelligence about the increased bomb threat and a few hours later that massive bomb did go off.

“The bomb was on the route that we had taken out so that was a bit chilling.”

Among the victims who died in the bombing were 13 US Marines.

The so-called Islamic State splinter cell, Isis-K, later claimed the suicide bombing as their work.

