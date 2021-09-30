Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM urges action on ‘coal, cars, cash and trees’ ahead of Cop26 climate summit

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 4.40pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to make “bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees” at UN climate talks in Glasgow in a month’s time.

The Prime Minister said positive progress had been made on tackling the climate crisis but it was not enough.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the Cop26 summit, taking place from October 31, where they are under pressure to up their ambition to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving rising temperatures.

Current national action plans to curb emissions leave the world way off track to meet global goals to keep temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and to aim for a less dangerous 1.5C limit.

And developed countries are facing calls to increase climate finance, to deliver a long-promised 100 billion US dollars a year of public and private money, for developing nations to address the crisis.

The talks will also focus on driving action in areas such as ending the use of coal, switching to clean cars and halting deforestation.

Marking a month to the start of the talks, Mr Johnson said: “We are fast-approaching a critical moment for our planet and our people, when – in just one month’s time – world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the long-awaited Cop26 climate summit.

“We need everyone to bring their ambition and action, so we can limit rising temperatures and set the world on the right path to net zero emissions.

“That means bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees: to drive forward our green, industrial revolution with clean energy and electric vehicles, close the gap on the climate finance promised to developing nations, and halt devastating deforestation.

“We’ve seen positive progress so far, but it isn’t enough. I look forward to meeting with leaders – from big emitters to climate vulnerable nations – to make sure Cop26 counts, ” the Prime Minister said.

