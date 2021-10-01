Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green Party members elect new co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 5.17pm
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay outside the St Pancras Meeting Rooms in London after being elected as the co-leaders of the Green Party. Picture date: Friday October 1, 2021.
The Green Party has elected Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as its new co-leaders.

Ms Denyer, a Bristol City councillor and parliamentary candidate, and Mr Ramsay, a former deputy leader, received 44% of the first preference votes and 62% of the second round vote, a party statement said.

They beat Amelia Womack and Tamsin Omond who came second with 30% of first preference votes. Ms Womack remains the party’s deputy leader.

Following the declaration, Ms Denyer expressed her gratitude to the members who backed her and Mr Ramsay.

“We are at a crucial moment in history and it is clear that the other major political parties have failed to bring about the change that is necessary,” she said.

“More than ever before, it is vital that Green policies are adopted for the benefit of our climate and our communities.”

The contest was triggered after the incumbent co-leaders, Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry, announced earlier this year that they were standing down.

