PM sets sights on all UK electricity coming from green sources by 2035

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 11.31am Updated: October 4 2021, 2.33pm
Boris Johnson wants all electricity by 2035 to be provided by green sources (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson has said he wants all of the UK’s electricity to come from green energy sources by 2035 to tackle the climate crisis and end the nation’s dependency on imported fossil fuels.

The Prime Minister said on Monday he thinks the nation can get to “complete clean energy production” including renewable sources and nuclear by the middle of the next decade.

He argued the move would lower energy prices and end reliance on overseas sources of power, as a cost-of-living crisis looms in part because of the soaring price of natural gas.

(PA Graphics)
Mr Johnson confirmed the ambition to reporters as he visited a Network Rail site in Manchester, where he is hosting the annual Tory party conference.

“The advantage of that is that it will mean that, for the first time, the UK is not dependent on hydrocarbons coming from overseas with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risk that poses for people’s pockets and for the consumer,” he said.

“We will be reliant on our own clean power generation which will help us also to keep costs down.”

Mr Johnson noted the policy of phasing out petrol and diesel cars by 2030, when a ban on new cars and vans powered wholly on the fossil fuels will be introduced.

Raising the progress in harnessing wind power and the potential of other renewable sources, the Prime Minister said that “we think that we can get to complete clean energy production by 2035”.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson said the policy could help lower energy prices (Phil Noble/PA)

The Government is expected to commit to a massive investment programme in renewable and nuclear power as the country shifts away from coal and gas.

In June, the National Grid Electricity Systems Operator said Britain was already set to see periods where it is powered free of fossil fuels and with 100% zero-carbon electricity in just four years’ time.

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said: “All senior politicians have now realised that gas needs to be taken out of the electricity system. That realisation is to be welcomed, as is the 2035 decarbonisation target.

“But the Government remains unhealthily attached to nuclear technology, hoping against all experience that it will improve to the point where it becomes competitive with renewables.”

The Liberal Democrats’ climate spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse added: “It’s insulting that the Prime Minister is talking a good game on green electricity whilst families are left feeling the pinch this winter, thanks in no small part to the UK’s overreliance on gas and Government inaction on renewables.

“If we’re to make any significant progress towards meeting these green ambitions, we need serious investment in renewable energy – not a Prime Minister full of bombast and bluster and a Government dragging our green record through the mud.”

