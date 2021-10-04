Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM and Chancellor joke about levelling up on Manchester rail upgrade visit

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 12.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak joked about ‘levelling up’ during a Network Rail site visit in Manchester (Phil Noble/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak joked about ‘levelling up’ during a Network Rail site visit in Manchester (Phil Noble/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak found out how Government money is being spent as they toured a rail upgrade site in Manchester.

They were shown blueprints for the so-called Northern Powerhouse Rail improvements while being talked through the upgrades by Network Rail bosses on Monday.

Following the briefing, the pair, wearing hi-vis jackets, were taken on a trip up to the tracks to see the overhaul first hand.

The two men were told that signalling and other performance boosts will result in journeys of just half an hour between Manchester and Leeds and 42 minutes from York to Manchester once the work is completed.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak spoke with apprentices during their visit to see the track improvements being made as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak spoke with apprentices during their visit to see the track improvements being made as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail (Phil Noble/PA)

Told that the planned six trains an hour between Manchester and Leeds will mean a more frequent service than on London Underground’s Metropolitan Line, Mr Johnson, a former mayor of the capital, replied: “That’s not saying much.”

While on site, the Cabinet colleagues cracked jokes about “levelling up” – one of the Conservative administration’s policy catchphrases – as they were shown how technology helps ensure construction lines are level.

They then spoke with apprentices who are helping to dig in the improvements at the Miles Platting site.

Mr Sunak told them they are part of one of the biggest rail investments in their lifetimes.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak are shown around by Network Rail employees
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are shown around by Network Rail employees (Phil Noble/PA)

The Prime Minister responded, saying jokingly “And thanks for paying for it, Rishi”, before adding: “It will be worth every penny.”

After telling the young workers they should be proud to be part of such a development, one apprentice told them the rail improvements will be “good for a night out”.

Asked what he meant, the worker said taxis are cheaper in Leeds, making it more reasonable for a night out than Manchester.

Mr Johnson chuckled and replied: “The taxis are cheaper? That’s good to know.”

The politicians posed for photographs with the Network Rail on-site team before being driven back to central Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, where Mr Sunak was due to give his first in-person address to supporters since being promoted to Chancellor.

