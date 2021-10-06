Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Independent food banks ‘running out of options’ amid UC cut

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 2.56pm
Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Independent food banks are “running out of options” and may be unable to support people in need this winter as the Universal Credit cut kicks in and living expenses rise.

The Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) said members are supporting “ever-increasing” numbers of people unable to afford food and this will worsen as the £20-a-week uplift is withdrawn.

The network, which represents more than 500 UK food banks and providers, has written to leaders of the four UK nations and to the Chancellor, Work and Pensions Secretary and other ministers calling for the cut to be halted.

The letter, signed by IFAN coordinator Sabine Goodwin, reads: “The numbers of people needing emergency food aid will inevitably grow as a result.

“On top of this devastating cut in people’s incomes, energy and food prices are rising sharply, increasing the need for emergency food support yet further.”

A recent survey found that half of all Universal Credit claimants were living in food insecurity in May and June, with more than a quarter experiencing this severely.

Ms Goodwin said food bank teams have worked “tirelessly” through the coronavirus pandemic, with many now “exhausted”.

Volunteer numbers have dropped, as have public donations, they are struggling with food supply shortages and staff are already stretched to meet current demand.

She said members are now “running out of options” – just as a further surge in demand for emergency food aid has started.

She continued: “As the winter approaches, there is a real danger that our member food banks will run out of options to support the people in need in their communities.

“We fear that if immediate action is not taken to prioritise raising income levels across the UK, then more and more people will be faced with impossible choices over heating or eating and will fall into poverty and destitution.”

The Government has said the uplift was always intended to be temporary, has helped claimants through the toughest stages of the pandemic and it is right to focus on its jobs plan.

