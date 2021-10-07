Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Papers in mixed reaction to Boris Johnson’s conference speech

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.15am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester (Jacob King/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference has generated a varied array of reaction in the nation’s newspapers.

In the address on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he was setting out the “difficult” process of reshaping the British economy.

With labour shortages hitting supply chains, leading to empty shelves and queues at petrol stations, Mr Johnson defended his strategy of restricting the supply of cheap foreign labour after Brexit, insisting his new approach would ultimately create a “low-tax economy”.

The Daily Express champions the PM’s “barnstorming” speech on its front page, even going so far as to dub him “Iron Man Boris”.

Inside the paper, political commentator Patrick O’Flynn called the address a “tour de force of political communication”.

He added: “Almost everything was pitched in the sweet spot of public opinion – firmly right-of-centre on issues where the electorate holds traditionalist views and a little to the left in areas where voters think bolder state intervention is required.

“It amounted to such a display of dominance it will probably redefine the political centre ground for years, crushing underfoot many orthodoxies of the Westminster class.”

Daily Telegraph columnist Janet Daley hailed the speech as “pitch perfect”, adding the PM toed the “fine line between good humour and flippancy”.

Conservative Party Conference
Prime Minister Boris Johnson embraces wife Carrie at the conclusion of his speech (Jacob King/PA)

The Daily Mail also praised the “bravura” of Mr Johnson’s oratory performance, but was slightly more critical of the details in his address – or lack of.

An editorial in the paper states: “There was no doubting his vision or his good intentions. But detail was scant.

“Beyond one reheated policy announcement – giving maths and science teachers a £3,000 premium to work in challenging areas – we are still in the dark over how exactly Boris will deliver his lofty goals.”

On the other side of the spectrum, the Daily Mirror lashed the PM’s speech as a “vapid, gag-filled insult to those his policies hurt”.

The paper’s associate editor Kevin Maguire said Mr Johnson’s “rambling” address “confirmed that he is an unserious liability in very serious times”.

He added: “Boasts, false optimism and barefaced lies were the driving force of a confidence trickster divorced from reality, confirming Keir Starmer’s jibe that the PM is a ‘trivial’ man.

“Cracking bad lines about building back beavers, like a second-rate comedian, is shocking in a crisis. Yet the worst of the many crises facing our country today is the fact that there is an incompetent, trivial amateur in No 10.”

Elsewhere, The Guardian and The Times focused their coverage on the backlash the PM’s address received from the business sector.

The Guardian reports the free market Adam Smith Institute condemned the speech as “vacuous” and “bombastic and economically illiterate”.

The Times carries comments from Iceland boss Richard Walker, who accused Mr Johnson of blaming businesses for the nation’s labour shortage.

Mr Walker said: “The finger is being pointed at business as the bogeyman, but it’s much wider than that.

“We want to pay our people as much as possible but business is not an endless sponge that can keep absorbing costs in one go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier