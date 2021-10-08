Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-health minister cleared of wrongdoing over Hancock aide pass

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.43pm Updated: October 8 2021, 1.34pm
Ex-minister Lord Bethell has been cleared of wrongdoing after sponsoring a parliamentary pass for Gina Coladangelo, the aide Matt Hancock was caught kissing on leaked CCTV footage while he was health secretary (Yui Mok/PA)
A former health minister has been cleared of wrongdoing after sponsoring a parliamentary pass for the aide Matt Hancock was caught kissing on leaked CCTV footage.

Lord Bethell, who was sacked as a health minister during September’s reshuffle, had sponsored a pass for Gina Coladangelo between March and December 2020 using her married name, Gina Tress, giving her free access to Parliament.

Following the revelation that the peer had sponsored Ms Coladangelo’s pass in June 2021 and claims that she had played “no role” in his team, Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds asked the Lords Commissioner for Standards to investigate.

On Friday, the Commissioner cleared the ex-minister, finding Ms Coladangelo “did work for Lord Bethell during the period of March to December 2020 and that the work she undertook for him properly falls into the category of research or secretarial support”.

House of Lords rules state that peers can sponsor passes for secretaries and research assistants but only if they “genuinely and personally” fulfil those roles for the sponsoring member.

House of Lords rules state that peers can sponsor passes for secretaries and research assistants but only if they ‘genuinely and personally’ fulfil those roles (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lord Bethell said he was “pleased” with the outcome of the investigation, which he described as “very thorough”.

He added: “I thought the whole complaint was a time-wasting exercise and I’m very sorry that Anneliese Dodds made the complaint.”

According to a report published by the Commissioner, Lord Bethell told the investigation that Ms Coladangelo had begun to work for him “on an informal, unpaid basis” in the autumn of 2019, saying she “assisted him with his social media, speaking style and personal presentation” and that she was “one of the most qualified people in the country”.

Both Lord Bethell and Ms Coladangelo told the Commissioner that nobody had asked the peer to sponsor her pass and that it had made it easier for her to meet him as he became busier in the House of Lords during the pandemic.

Ms Coladangelo said she had used her pass “five or six times between March and December 2020”.

In March 2020, Ms Coladangelo had also been appointed as a non-executive director of the Department for Health and Social Care, working alongside then-health secretary Mr Hancock.

Both she and Mr Hancock resigned from their roles in June 2021 after CCTV footage showing them kissing was leaked to the Sun newspaper.

Although no longer a health minister, Lord Bethell remains under investigation by the Information Commissioner for his alleged use of personal emails to conduct government business.

The peer denies the allegations.

