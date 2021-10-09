Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What you need to know about the ‘walk me home’ phone service for women

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 2.11am
BT is working on an emergency phone service to protect women as they walk home, which Home Secretary Priti Patel is considering amid public anger prompted by Sarah Everard’s murder (Yui Mok/PA)
BT is working on an emergency phone service to protect women as they walk home, which Home Secretary Priti Patel is considering amid public anger prompted by Sarah Everard’s murder.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions around the initiative.

– How will it work?

Users will be able to download a mobile phone app then enter their home address and other regular destinations.

A member of the public walks past a mural asks: ‘When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?’
There has been significant public outrage over the recent murders of young women attacked while they were walking home (Niall Carson/PA)

Before walking the user would start the app, or call or text 888, which would give the expected journey time and complete tracking via GPS.

A message would be sent to the user at the time they were predicted to arrive home and a failure to respond would issue calls to emergency contacts and then the police.

– Where did the idea come from?

BT chief executive Philip Jansen writes in the Mail the murders of Ms Everard and Sabina Nessa filled him “with outrage and disgust”, making him realise that throughout the UK “the simple act of walking alone is making people feel anxious and at risk”.

It led he and his colleagues at the telecommunications company to propose the “walk me home” service, which they hope to further develop with police and others in their industry.

BT's logo on a wall
Staff at BT are working on the mobile phone app and hope to work with police on its development (BT/PA)

– Is it just for women and girls?

No, Mr Jansen has indicated the not-for-profit service could be used by anyone fearful while out walking.

– How much will it cost?

The project could reportedly cost as little as £50 million.

– Does the Government support it?

A spokeswoman says the Home Office have received Mr Jansen’s letter and “will respond in due course”, adding: “We need a whole of society approach to tackling violence against women and girls and welcome joint working between the private sector and Government”.

The Mail reports the Home Secretary has approved the proposal submitted earlier this week by BT.

– Have there been any objections?

Police Federation spokesman Phill Matthews told the Mail “anything that improves people’s safety we would not be opposed to per se” but also noted the could be issues if the system “generated a load more work for police”.

Mr Jansen has acknowledged there will likely be concerns around privacy and misuse of the app, including wasting police time as already occurs with those abusing the 999 service.

– When might it start?

Mr Jansen is hoping the scheme could be up and running by Christmas.

