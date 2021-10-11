Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France told it will receive promised £54m from UK to tackle migrant crossings

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 10.04am Updated: October 11 2021, 10.16am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel on Sunday (PA)
The Government has promised that £54 million promised to France to help prevent small boat migrant crossings will be paid “in the coming weeks”.

Home Office Minister Damian Hinds said the delay in payment was the result of an “administrative process” which had taken time to work through.

His comments come after a French minister said “not one euro has been paid”.

Asked by BBC News on Monday when the cash would be given to the French, Mr Hinds said: “Absolutely we are working closely with the French and I expect that question that you have raised to be finalised in the coming weeks.”

He added that an “administrative process” rather than any “political question” had led to the delay in France receiving the money.

He said: “I didn’t say it was an error, it is a process to be worked through when you are transferring what are very large sums of taxpayers’ money.”

He also said: “I would like to see increased activity, increased turnback (of migrants). France is a safe country. If you are seeking asylum, you should claim it in the first safe country you come to.”

On Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said: “For now, not one euro has been paid.

“We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them.”

During a visit to Dunkirk, he also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating.

Since the start of the year, more than 18,000 people have succeeded in reaching the UK on board small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

A young boy is helped by a Border Force officer in Dover
A young boy is helped by a Border Force officer in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A flurry of crossing attempts last Friday saw 624 people reach the UK – the fourth highest daily tally on record during the current crisis.

Crossings continued on Saturday with at least 491 people, including children, arriving in Britain after making the perilous journey.

On Sunday, Labour shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to “come clean” over her strategy to tackle small boats crossings.

