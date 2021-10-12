Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

BAME people more likely to live in areas of London with toxic air, study says

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.13am
An Ultra Low Emission Zone information sign at Tower Hill in central London (PA)
An Ultra Low Emission Zone information sign at Tower Hill in central London (PA)

People from black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are more likely to live in areas of London with toxic air, according to a study.

The research, conducted by City Hall, found that deprived areas or areas with higher proportions of people from non-white backgrounds also have higher levels of air pollution.

However, the study also found that exposure to nitrogen dioxide has decreased by 20% on average across London since 2016, while exposure to particulate matter such as dust, soot or smoke has decreased by 15% on average.

It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made cleaning up London’s air one of his key policies, with the city’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to be expanded later this month.

Emergency Services Day
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has made cleaning up London’s air one of his key policies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Once the expansion is complete, around 3.8 million Londoners will live within the ULEZ.

City Hall estimates that 100,000 cars, 35,000 vans and 3,000 lorries within the expanded ULEZ will currently fail to comply.

Typically petrol cars bought before 2006, and most diesel cars bought before September 2015, fall below emission standards.

Drivers of non-compliant vehicles under 3.5 tonnes in weight are charged £12.50 per day within the zone, while drivers of non-compliant vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, including coaches and lorries, must pay £100 per day.

In line with that initiative, City Hall has launched its new Breathe London community programme.

The initiative invites community organisations from deprived areas to apply for one of 60 free air quality sensors to be installed in whatever areas they choose.

The sensors will then supply “real time, hyper-local data” on air quality.

Londoners are also able to purchase the sensors for a fee.

The Breathe London Network will be managed by the Environmental Research Group at Imperial College London and funded by the Mayor of London and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Mr Khan said: “We know toxic air pollution in London stunts the growth of children’s lungs and worsens chronic illnesses, such as asthma.

“Now our new research confirms that those exposed to the worst air pollution are more likely to be Londoners living in deprived areas and black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

“The bold action we have taken since I become mayor has reduced this gap by up to 50%, but there’s still a long way to go. That’s why I’m more determined than ever to do everything we can in London to consign air pollution to the history books.”

The mayor said the expansion of the “world-first” ULEZ will “help us deliver a cleaner, greener and fairer city”.

A YouGov poll in April 2019 found that 72% of Londoners supported the introduction of the ULEZ.

